Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Stock Position Lifted by McNaughton Wealth Management LLC

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,586 shares during the period. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PWZ opened at $25.10 on Friday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.16.

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

