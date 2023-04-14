Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Shares Acquired by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 853.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.77. The stock had a trading volume of 11,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,102. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.09. The firm has a market cap of $531.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.35. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.82 and a fifty-two week high of $123.76.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

