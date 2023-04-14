Invesco QQQ (NYSEARCA:QQQ) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Invesco QQQ (NYSEARCA:QQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $312.57 and last traded at $313.04. Approximately 62,443,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 57,282,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $315.83.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $167.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.04.

About Invesco QQQ

The Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks. QQQ was launched on Mar 10, 1999 and is managed by Invesco.

