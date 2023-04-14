Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. WJ Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,851,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% during the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 52,195 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 487.1% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,643.6% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $317.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.88. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $347.87.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.