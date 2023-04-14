Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.90 and last traded at $21.90. 8 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.07.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Natixis purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Natixis owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap companies in the US that exhibit quality, value and momentum factors. QVMS was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

