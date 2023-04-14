Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by McNaughton Wealth Management LLC

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises about 3.4% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,540,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,176,000 after buying an additional 15,724 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.23 and a 12-month high of $49.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.51.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

