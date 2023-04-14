Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Down 73.9% in March

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 257,900 shares, a decrease of 73.9% from the March 15th total of 988,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRIG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.85. 81,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,727. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $25.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average is $24.75.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is an increase from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRIG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,428,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,011,000 after acquiring an additional 756,583 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 962,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,775,000 after buying an additional 283,251 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 938,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,110,000 after purchasing an additional 100,733 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 924,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,773,000 after buying an additional 101,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 500,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,464,000 after purchasing an additional 45,629 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

