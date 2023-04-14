Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Down 73.9% in March

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 257,900 shares, a decrease of 73.9% from the March 15th total of 988,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VRIG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.85. 81,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,727. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $25.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average is $24.75.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is an increase from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG)
- Is UnitedHealth Group A Healthy Investment?
- It’s Time To Get In Phase With Enphase
- JPMorgan Tops Estimates, Will the Market Follow?
- Can Tractor Supply Company Harvest Another New High?
- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. Should Be On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.