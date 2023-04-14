Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 615,062 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 493,184 shares.The stock last traded at $22.27 and had previously closed at $22.30.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 22,649 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 466,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after buying an additional 73,992 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

