Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for April 13th (ABEV, AGIO, ALKS, AMPH, ASR, BEN, CAAS, CHD, JAZZ, LPG)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, April 13th:
Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Lawson (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.
NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Rollins (NYSE:ROL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
