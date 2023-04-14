Investors Buy Large Volume of Southern Call Options (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 5,757 call options on the company. This is an increase of 59% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,620 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Southern alerts:

Institutional Trading of Southern

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,436,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,360,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,192,533,000 after acquiring an additional 723,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,424,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,036 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Southern by 6.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,284,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southern by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,514,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,394,004,000 after purchasing an additional 584,893 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southern Stock Down 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.83. 1,908,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,315,862. Southern has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southern will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.93%.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.