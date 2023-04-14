Invst LLC Has $347,000 Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradata by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Teradata Stock Up 1.6 %

Teradata stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.89. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.63 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,489 shares in the company, valued at $4,954,321.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

