Invst LLC Has $464,000 Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Invst LLC trimmed its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Juniper Networks by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 455.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $191,187.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,745,028.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $191,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,745,028.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $27,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,541 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Juniper Networks Trading Up 1.0 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNPR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.87.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $34.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $37.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.01.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.11%.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.