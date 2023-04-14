Invst LLC Has $540,000 Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Invst LLC decreased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,505 shares of company stock worth $7,332,497 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kroger Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.31.

NYSE KR opened at $47.05 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Kroger Profile



The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Stories

