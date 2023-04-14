Invst LLC Has $640,000 Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Invst LLC decreased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,670 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in NetApp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP opened at $66.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.50 and a 200-day moving average of $65.29. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $79.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. NetApp’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $292,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,170 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $292,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,170 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $1,960,448. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NTAP. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NetApp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

