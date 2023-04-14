Invst LLC Invests $174,000 in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Invst LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 348.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,104,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 24.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,071,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355,195 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,536,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 175.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MPW shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.73.

Shares of MPW opened at $8.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.62%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 77.33%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

