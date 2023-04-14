IOTA Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a market capitalization of $624.14 million and approximately $12.08 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003274 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00010633 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000095 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

