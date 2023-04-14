iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Stake Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 163.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,674,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038,799 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $68,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 305.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 23,966 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,382,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 123,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SHYG traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $41.50. 123,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,285,994. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $39.49 and a 1 year high of $43.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.13.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

