iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Down 68.2% in March

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the March 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 451,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $70,000. American National Bank bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SLQD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.48. The stock had a trading volume of 429,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,036. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.91. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $49.19.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

