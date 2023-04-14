iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHY) Trading 0.1% Higher

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.20 and last traded at $82.14. 6,091,323 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 6,096,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.05.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.37.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bond (1-3 Y) index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.