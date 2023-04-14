iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHY) Trading 0.1% Higher

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.20 and last traded at $82.14. 6,091,323 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 6,096,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.05.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.37.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bond (1-3 Y) index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.