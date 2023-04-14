iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) is Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s 8th Largest Position

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,488 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,649,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,634,000 after purchasing an additional 160,581 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,077,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,662,000 after buying an additional 1,489,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after buying an additional 2,040,151 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,039,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,110,000 after buying an additional 683,592 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 237.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,844,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,785,000 after buying an additional 1,298,447 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEI traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $117.62. The company had a trading volume of 308,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,946. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.26 and a 52-week high of $121.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

