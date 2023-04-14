iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.06% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,118,000 after buying an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,272,000 after buying an additional 49,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,723,000 after buying an additional 192,872 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $118.02 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.26 and a 1 year high of $121.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.21 and a 200-day moving average of $115.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.192 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

