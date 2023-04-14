iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,208,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,531,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.91. 2,122,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,230,184. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.03. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $105.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

