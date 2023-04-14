iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Sold by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4,530.3% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,743,397 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,272,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,651,000 after purchasing an additional 57,071 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 338,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 150,099 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 294.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 168,737 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 70,752.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,280,000 after purchasing an additional 221,455 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $72.52. 68,053 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.33. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

