iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

IEFA stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,546,845 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.84 and a 200 day moving average of $62.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

