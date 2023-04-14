iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Increased by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2,106.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 857,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818,913 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 6.3% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $52,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 148,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 27,836 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 49,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 526,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after acquiring an additional 39,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 456,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,144,000 after acquiring an additional 23,179 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $68.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,546,845 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.24. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $98.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

