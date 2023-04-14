iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Mason Street Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 53.2% of Mason Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mason Street Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $213,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $412.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,846,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,318,557. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $451.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $404.21 and its 200 day moving average is $393.46. The firm has a market cap of $310.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

