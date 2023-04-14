iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Increased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $415.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.46. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $451.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

