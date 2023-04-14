iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 4.2% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $96.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.15 and a 200-day moving average of $97.45. The company has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.72.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.