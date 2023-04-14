iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stake Cut by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,248 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 310,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,428,000 after buying an additional 135,968 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 823,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,986,000 after buying an additional 41,055 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 785,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,285,000 after purchasing an additional 149,778 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,266,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,899,000 after purchasing an additional 327,116 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB opened at $46.22 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $48.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average is $45.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

