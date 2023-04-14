iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Stock Position Decreased by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 267,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,078 shares during the period. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.6% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HEFA. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,644,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,397,000 after acquiring an additional 136,289 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,292,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,527,000 after acquiring an additional 151,854 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,994,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,621,000 after acquiring an additional 22,527 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,197,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 271.7% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 325,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 238,143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS HEFA opened at $29.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.72. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $26.88 and a 52 week high of $30.88.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

