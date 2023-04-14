iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL) Trading Down 0.4%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $70.77 and last traded at $70.92. Approximately 21,329 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 43,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.19.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

