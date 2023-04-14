iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Shares Sold by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC lowered its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 823,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,784 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF comprises about 13.4% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Clearstead Trust LLC owned 2.80% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $40,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILCG. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,438,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,949,000 after acquiring an additional 128,300 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 857,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,389,000 after acquiring an additional 26,350 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 402,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 306,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 174,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $55.49 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $62.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.33.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

