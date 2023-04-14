iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,945 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $15,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 56,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 81,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCV traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $64.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,031. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.26. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52-week low of $56.03 and a 52-week high of $70.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

