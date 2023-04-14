iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) is Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 304,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,045 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 1.3% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $25,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at $77,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at $93,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

ACWI stock opened at $92.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $99.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

