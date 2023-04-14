iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Gap Down to $29.32

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.32, but opened at $28.72. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF shares last traded at $29.17, with a volume of 3,105,141 shares changing hands.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

