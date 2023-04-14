iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $154.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.71. The firm has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $169.69.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

