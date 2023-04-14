iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Raised by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 147,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,044 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $25,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,953,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 57,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 35,034 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.40. 7,156,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,058,588. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.55 and a 200 day moving average of $180.18. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $204.80.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

