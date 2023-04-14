iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Barclays PLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,660,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,643,000 after purchasing an additional 31,422,045 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695,017 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,214 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,445,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,373,000 after purchasing an additional 591,463 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $178.62 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $204.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.18.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

