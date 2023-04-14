iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 2.4% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $19,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.20. 24,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $106.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.35.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

