iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 177,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,904,000 after purchasing an additional 27,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

TIP stock opened at $110.32 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $122.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.62.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

