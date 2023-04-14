iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Bought by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF comprises 1.9% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,546,000 after purchasing an additional 47,908 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 261.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,792,000 after acquiring an additional 179,609 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 229,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,071,000 after acquiring an additional 127,055 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 192,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,601,000 after acquiring an additional 17,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,849,000 after acquiring an additional 16,414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $284.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,608. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $247.38 and a 1 year high of $295.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $272.62 and its 200-day moving average is $275.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

