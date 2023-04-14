ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.65

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.65 and last traded at $64.90, with a volume of 31499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.10.
ITOCHU Stock Up 1.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.09. The firm has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.64.
ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter.
ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.
