ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.65

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.65 and last traded at $64.90, with a volume of 31499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.10.

ITOCHU Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.09. The firm has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.64.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ITOCHU

About ITOCHU

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ITOCHU by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITOCHU in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of ITOCHU by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of ITOCHU in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,029,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ITOCHU by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 539,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,127,000 after buying an additional 21,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

