Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 9,900.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 1,412.5% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter worth about $497,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Price Performance

Shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.42. 706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,105. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $11.53.

About Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

