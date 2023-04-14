James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.23

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.23 and last traded at $19.23, with a volume of 62660 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.58.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JRVR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of James River Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of James River Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $721.81 million, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. James River Group had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $225.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.81) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 34,925 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 13,963 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in James River Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 55,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in James River Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in James River Group by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

