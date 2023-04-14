Janney Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Darden Restaurants worth $8,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,311,000 after acquiring an additional 763,728 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,066,000 after acquiring an additional 240,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,228,000 after acquiring an additional 42,079 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.63. The company had a trading volume of 114,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,438. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $155.90.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 63.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

