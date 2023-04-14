Janney Capital Management LLC Buys 9,013 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,013 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.2% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 297.7% in the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.40. 3,110,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,769,010. The company has a market cap of $206.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $53.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.22.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

