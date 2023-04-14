Janney Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,991 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises about 1.2% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Janney Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $17,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,383,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,745,000 after acquiring an additional 286,345 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $105,480,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $91,300,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 974,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,771,000 after buying an additional 182,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 970,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,960,000 after buying an additional 889,912 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

XBI stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $78.58. 2,105,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,171,762. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $95.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

