Janney Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $10,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 26,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

Several research firms have issued reports on LYB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.21.

LYB traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $96.65. The company had a trading volume of 451,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,531. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.50. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.34%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

