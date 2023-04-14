Janney Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,981 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $11,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on RIO shares. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. CLSA upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($65.76) to GBX 5,380 ($66.63) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of RIO traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,507. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.07 and its 200 day moving average is $67.31. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $83.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

