Janney Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 247,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $10,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 206.4% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.11. 1,225,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,546,729. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average of $38.67.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 83.77%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

